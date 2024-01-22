HQ

It's not without reason that the main character in the Ace Attorney series is named Phoenix. No matter how often the battle-tested defence lawyer has his back against the wall, he always manages to rise from the ashes and prove his clients' innocence in court. Similarly, the series' many games also tend to return with renewed vigour. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy introduced the original titles to a new modern audience, while The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles finally brought a pair of Japan-exclusive spinoffs to the West. Now Capcom is back with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, giving a fresh coat of paint to a series of games that never quite got the love they deserved.

HQ

The collection includes the fourth, fifth and sixth games in the series, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice. The trilogy introduces plenty of new characters and mechanics, but if you've played just one of the other chapters in the series, you'll feel right at home. The games are all built on the solid foundation introduced in the original Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney for Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS. That means you'll once again investigate crime scenes and interview witnesses, to later use the gathered evidence and testimonies in dramatic court battles where you must navigate increasingly complex webs of lies and deceit.

The first thing new players might want to know is whether the collection offers a good place to start. The short answer is undoubtedly yes. In many ways, the trilogy wipes the slate clean, and while many older fan-favourites are later reintroduced, you are always dutifully filled in on their backstories. In some ways, this new collection might be an even better place to start than the earlier ones, as the trials are more logically put together than before. Don't get us wrong - the individual characters are still delightfully wacky, and the plot threads are as convoluted and implausible as ever. But a slightly more helpful script provides a better overview, and there are plenty of subtle hints as to which evidence you should present and which statements you should press.

This is an ad:

Whether you are a new player or a returning fan, the obvious place to start is unsurprisingly the first title in the collection, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, which introduces a new protagonist in the form of newly graduated defence attorney Apollo Justice. Although his clothes are red instead of blue and his hair is spiky instead of pointing backwards, he is in many ways quite similar to Phoenix - a bit naive and absent-minded, but with an incredibly keen eye for lies and contradictions once court is in session. In the game's very first case, Apollo finds himself at odds with his former mentor, and a large part of the overall narrative is about how he learns to stand on his own two feet.

The game was the first Ace Attorney developed from scratch for the Nintendo DS, and this is evident in the many ways the game tries to utilise the successful handheld's unique features. Of course, you no longer have to blow on your console and keep track of your stylus, but unfortunately this doesn't change the fact that the forensic gameplay, where you dust for fingerprints, analyse boot prints and find blood patterns, doesn't feel particularly challenging or even entertaining. At least, Apollo's unique ability that lets you expose witnesses' lies by observing subtle body language does have some merit.

This is an ad:

Forensic investigations fit the game's universe, but what could have been interesting puzzles ends up as nothing but menial tasks.

Overall, Apollo Justice doesn't quite measure up to the later chapters. As with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the lively 2D backgrounds look a bit flat and artificial when blown up to 1080p, and the 20-hour story takes too long to really kick into gear. It's still a good game, but it's clear that Capcom - like Apollo himself - needed to find their feet after the conclusion of the original trilogy.

Thankfully, things are vastly improved in the subsequent games, Dual Destinies and Spirit of Justice, which originally released for Nintendo 3DS. The backgrounds are less cluttered, and the vibrant characters haven't lost the slightest bit of glow in the transition from sprites to 3D models. The newer games also ditch the mundane pixel hunting every scene during your investigation, as you can now only explore selected environments. This results in a better pacing, even though the games are significantly longer than their predecessors, each containing five long chapters and an extra DLC episode.

The remastered background in Apollo Justice gives off that cheap mobile vibe. Luckily, the other games offer decent looking 3D graphics and, more importantly, better investigations.

The fifth chapter, Dual Destinies, is in every way a return to former glory, symbolised by Wright being back on the defence stand, where he now shares his duties with Apollo. But it's the new characters, including the delightfully cheery detective Fulbright and the artistic law student Robin Newman, who steal the show. You don't need a 3D slider to realise that the cast of characters has a bit more depth than before, so it's fitting that the game introduces a new assistant in the form of psychologist/lawyer Athena Cykes and her little AI partner Widget. By activating her so-called Mood Matrix, Cykes can analyse witnesses' emotions and find contradictions in their statements. This mechanic adds variety to the trials, and it is in many ways the metaphorical icing on the cake that makes the fifth Ace Attorney an excellent experience from start to finish.

Athena Cykes uses her psychological insights to challenge witness testimonies.

Spirit of Justice, the final game in the collection, moves the action to a fresh setting, specifically the kingdom of Khura'in, located somewhere between China and Nepal. Phoenix Wright visits the country as a tourist, yet his professional duty soon calls when his guide, Ahlbi Ur'gaid, is arrested for murder. Nothing should really come as a surprise for Wright, but the seasoned lawyer gets an additional shock when he learns that trials in the mountainous kingdom play out a little differently than he's used to, relying on the supernatural insights rather than evidence and testimony.

This results in a new gameplay mechanic called Divination Séance, letting you gain access to the last memories of murder victims. The insights themselves are rarely flawed, but the prosecution's interpretations are, and so it's up to Wright and his, at this point, rather large team of companions to bring clarity to the hazy visions by - you guessed it - presenting evidence and pointing out contradictions. Even in this faraway place, there is nothing new under the sun, but as mentioned, it doesn't really matter as the series at this point needed a breath of fresh air rather than a hurricane turning all things upside down. The narrative, involving ancient traditions, spiritism and a legal revolution, is (spinoffs aside) the most cohesive in the series' history, and it's hard really to put a finger on any of the game's aspects.

The Kingdom of Khurai'in offers an interesting location that adds a new twist on familiar characters and courtroom surroundings.

In short, the quality of the games included in this collection is top-notch and you get a lot of bang for your buck, perhaps a bit too much even. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy sometimes drags things out a bit, and while I personally have no problem with it, some players might get a bit impatient. Whatever your preference, it helps that the dialogue is excellent throughout - one might even compare it to a well-played jam session with new characters constantly pitching in with their own clever or quirky lines on top of the previous ones. There's still no voice acting - apart from the iconic outbursts during the court cases and during animated cutscenes - but the way the text scrolls across the screen, with pauses and varying speeds, means you never run dry in the massive amount of text. And the music from veteran Noriyuki Iwadare is, unsurprisingly, very atmospheric.

That being said, while it's easy to recommend the collection to new players, it's much harder to justify a new purchase for those who have already played the trilogy on either mobile or Nintendo handhelds. Firstly, the extras are somewhat sparse. A music player and an art gallery are nice bonuses, but not much more than that, and the new animation studio is unfortunately a big disappointment. Here you can combine backgrounds, characters and sound effects - but you can't write your own text or put together your own trials. What could have been an excellent tool that, with a few tweaks, could have provided hundreds, if not thousands of hours of entertainment, ends up being a small distraction that you grow tired of after only a few minutes.

The extra materials - and especially the animation studio - disappoint.

As already mentioned, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy looks quite beautiful, but this is more due to the original design than any new improvements. Many textures look raw and pixelated, and you don't need Wright's eye for details to realise that Capcom has been sloppy with the polish. It's also disappointing that the games are locked to 30fps - even on PC and newer consoles. One wouldn't think this matters much in games that mostly consist of still-images and text, but the low framerate sometimes results in a slightly choppy image and makes the menus drag a bit. Speaking of menus, the game can be quite frustrating to navigate with a mouse and keyboard, as Capcom, rather bafflingly, has opted to simulate a touch screen rather than an actual cursor! Thankfully, there are no real issues if you use a controller.

In particular, the two 3DS games included in the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy deserved a bigger audience than they originally got when they were released in the West as digital-only downloads. The fact that they're now getting a second chance and that the entire series - except Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney and the Miles Edgeworth Investigations games - is now available on modern platforms, is something we can only applaud. And for their €49.99 new players are getting downright crazy value for their money. Unfortunately, seasoned fans of the series are only treated to some half-baked desserts that end up leaving a bad taste in our mouths. We hope Capcom makes amends with a new chapter soon, as this trilogy - despite its more than 80 hours of content - has left us hungry for more.