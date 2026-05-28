Apocalypse wreaks havoc in X-Men '97's second season, debuting this July

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July is looking to be a truly excellent month for Marvel fans, as not only will Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrive at the end of the month, but to kick things off we can look forward to an entire new chapter of X-Men '97, as the second season has been confirmed for a July 1 premiere.

This next round of episodes sees the mutants dealing with another familiar threat, as Apocalypse is on the scene and ready to wreak havoc. The powerful antagonist has managed to split the team across time and now the X-Men are fighting battles on many fronts, be that in the past, present, and future. Ultimately, Apocalypse seems to believe the most effective place to eliminate the X-Men is in the 1990s, meaning the team needs to reform and overcome this gigantic threat.

With so much planned, you can see the trailer for the second season of X-Men '97 below, and also see the new poster for the show that presents Logan/Wolverine and pays homage to one of his most famous comic cover arts of all-time, namely the iconic art created by Frank Miller, Josef Rubenstein, and Thomas Mason for Chris Claremont and Miller's Wolverine run.