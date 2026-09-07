There's a very special kind of magic that emerges when you get the chance to return to an era that lies beyond your own memory. To smell the scent of a dark bedroom filled with Amiga 500 floppy discs and crackling CRT screens, even though your own experience of the original is minimal, is a fascinating sensation. It is precisely this kind of collective, digital nostalgia that the developers behind Apidya Special have been aiming for. They want to sell us a time machine. I'll buy the ticket, settle in and gladly let myself be swept away.

Fish, robot insects and mallards are just some of the horrors you'll encounter in Apidya.

For anyone needing a quick history lesson: the original from Kaiko was released in 1992 for the Amiga and boasted a rather distinctive Japanese aesthetic. The title screen even called it Apidya II, despite there being no previous game. It was part of the game's playful take on Japanese gaming culture. Now this quirky insect saga has made its way all the way to the Nintendo Switch, in the form of a remake built from the ground up using 24-bit pixel graphics, rather than a simple emulation.

The first thing that strikes me - and makes me realise why Apidya has lived on in the memories of so many Amiga gamers - is the musical arrangement. Chris Hülsbeck's legendary soundtrack is a pure delight. It's melodic, progressive Amiga synth of the very highest calibre. In the midst of this auditory euphoria, I can't help but furrow my brow and laugh out loud. Why on earth did a German development team in 1992 think it was a good idea to include a brutally over-the-top, stereotypical voice in the game's intro? Was it in the original? It's a design choice typical of the era, which has aged with a curious mix of charm and sheer bewilderment. It undeniably sets the tone for what is to come. The new version also returns to the studio with Hülsbeck, who has contributed new studio arrangements of the classic soundtrack.

Sometimes the insights are camouflaged in the grass - a bit too realistic.

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This adventure actually has a concrete plot that justifies all the shooting. It's an unexpectedly tragic and dark story, considering it's about insects. The player follows Ikuro, whose wife Yuri has been poisoned by the evil wizard Hexaae. To save his beloved, Ikuro transforms himself into an insect and ventures into Hexaae's realm in search of an antidote. This lends the otherwise colourful pixel-fest a satisfying, dramatic '90s edge.

Once the insect takes flight, the focus is on gameplay, and the experience can best be described as a classic Gradius with an insect theme. The strategic weapon system is based on collecting flowers to move a marker along an arsenal bar at the bottom of the screen. This forces me to make constant tactical decisions. Should I activate the first upgrades immediately for faster and more powerful armament, or is it better to save up for something even more potent? For me, this was something I only realised after far too much playing time. Thanks to the game's sharp and responsive controls, I was able to battle my way through the levels for quite some time without this luxury in the form of weapons. Controlling our winged avenger feels responsive and demands precision, which suits the genre perfectly.

The levels are varied and full of humour and charm. Oh, and loads of other stuff.

The original was renowned for its high difficulty, though Special has been given modern options that significantly lower the barrier to entry. This means more people can find a level that suits them without the core concept having to be compromised. There's also plenty of content for those who want to hone their skills. Five thematically distinct worlds, up to five levels per world, 20 unique bosses, hidden special stages and random events such as Night Mode offer more variety than I'd initially expected. What's more, there's local co-op for two players, where the second player takes control of their own armed companion.

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What I appreciate most of all about this Special Edition is the immense respect shown for the original material. The visual result far surpasses what the Amiga's old hardware could achieve, whilst never losing the feel of the original. Widescreen, new parallax effects and modern pixel graphics make the environments considerably more vivid. At the same time, I can switch to 4:3 mode at any time and even apply CRT effects with scanlines and phosphor glow. It's a fantastic feature for anyone who wants to get closer to the feel of 1992.

You know that goldfish you couldn't be bothered to look after and flushed down the drain? It's plotting its revenge.

At first glance, it might be easy to dismiss this as a short-lived affair, which the genre often tends to be by its very nature. Apidya Special offers considerably more than I had expected. The five worlds, the bosses, the special stages and the alternative events provide plenty of reasons to return, especially as the game's core loop is based on learning enemy patterns, improving your reactions and finding the right moments to use your upgrades. The only minor annoyance is that certain environments can occasionally be a bit hard to navigate, as green enemies can blend in with the vegetation.

The end result is simply a good game, rather than a masterpiece. In a modern context, however, this is one of its greatest strengths. The game doesn't demand eighty hours of your life, no season pass and no microtransactions. It requires your reflexes, your love for the arcade era and the desire to save Yuri from the evil Hexaae.

The story isn't a central theme, though there are some lovely pixelated sequences that pop up now and then.

Apidya Special is a fond look back. It isn't entirely perfect, and certain elements still feel clearly rooted in a different era, yet it manages the feat of evoking a strong longing for a bygone gaming era. For me, who doesn't share the same personal connection to the original as many Amiga gamers, that is perhaps the highest praise of all. I never got to experience Apidya in 1992. Now, at least, I've had the chance to understand why others look back so fondly on this German-made, Japanese-inspired game.