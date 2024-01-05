Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Apex Legends will let you use the Buster Sword in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth crossover event

Plenty of new additions are sure to shake up the battle royale in this event.

A new trailer has just been revealed for the Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Apex Legends crossover. It'll feature cosmetics, as expected, as well as some new mechanics in the battle royale that'll change the way you play.

The Buster Sword is the main attraction here, and it looks pretty devastating, especially when you can build up your Limit Break to unleash an Omnislash on your enemies. Also, if you break open Cactuar Ticks, you'll be able to grab Materia Hop-Ups, which give you a random bonus effect.

36 cosmetics are available for you to collect, including skins, stickers, and more. If you manage to grab them all, you'll get a new cosmetic for any character via the One-Winged Angel Death Box.

