Apex Legends will let you use the Buster Sword in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth crossover event

A new trailer has just been revealed for the Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Apex Legends crossover. It'll feature cosmetics, as expected, as well as some new mechanics in the battle royale that'll change the way you play.

The Buster Sword is the main attraction here, and it looks pretty devastating, especially when you can build up your Limit Break to unleash an Omnislash on your enemies. Also, if you break open Cactuar Ticks, you'll be able to grab Materia Hop-Ups, which give you a random bonus effect.

36 cosmetics are available for you to collect, including skins, stickers, and more. If you manage to grab them all, you'll get a new cosmetic for any character via the One-Winged Angel Death Box.