Apex Legends will be featured at the Esports Nations Cup in November

This summer will once again be dominated by the Esports World Cup, a club-based competition running for around seven weeks in July and August, all in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But this won't be all that the Middle-Eastern country has to offer, as in November, this will be followed by the Esports Nations Cup, a tournament that trades club-based action for national competition where countries will compete against one another in an array of different video games.

This will be the inaugural Esports Nations Cup, but it will still be a huge affair with action running throughout the entirety of the month over four weeks between November 2-29. The Esports World Cup Foundation has been eagerly announcing the various games that will present, and to this end, now we know that Respawn's major battle royale will be featured too.

Apex Legends will be at the Esports Nations Cup, offering a tournament that runs between November 26-29 as one of its final events overall. In total, 40 nations will be featured and fielding teams that earn qualification by partaking in matches throughout the summer. 20 teams will be directly invited, 18 will earn invites through these qualifiers, and two more will squeeze in via wildcard positions.

We aren't told how much will be on the line for this event, but it certainly is another big event for Apex Legends fans to keep in mind during the often busy latter parts of the calendar year for the esport.