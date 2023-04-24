Apex Legends' upcoming Ballistic character revealed in animated short

HQ

Respawn made millions of players around the world very excited last week when they announced we'd get a new Stories from the Outlands animated short for Apex Legends today and didn't exactly hide the fact it would introduce the game's next playable character. Turns out, this person isn't what you'd call a newbie.

The short is called Encore, and that's because August "Ballistic" Brinkman is a former champion of the Apex Games' precursor, Thunderdome. He left the competitions after losing his teammate and brother-in-law because of what sounds like his own selfish playstyle and peacocking. This lead to him becoming so reclusive that his wife and son left him all alone in his fancy place...Until present day and his son is ready to join the games. That's not something Ballistic will allow, so we get a small tease of what the old man is able to do (make enemies' weapons malfunction) as he breaks into Syndicate leader Torres Silva's office and offers him a deal he can't refuse in exchange for leaving young Nathaniel out of it.

Expect to learn a lot more about what Ballistic's abilities are and other changes when Season 17's, called Arsenal, reveal trailer arrives at 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST on Wednesday, and get ready for when the fun truly begins on May 9.