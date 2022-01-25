Apex Legends Season 12 starts on February 8

HQ

Respawn Entertainment has set a date for when the next season of Apex Legends will be landing. Set to start on February 8, the game's 12th season will be known as Defiance, and will introduce another playable character, Fuse's old pal, Mad Maggie.

Maggie originally made her debut into the Apex Legends world back when Fuse was revealed in Season 8. The pair were long-time childhood friends that grew up on the savage world of Salvo. Despite being close allies, after a heated dispute (the one where Fuse lost his arm), the pair became enemies, with Fuse soon after joining the Apex Games and Maggie going off the rails a little bit - for example, blowing up King's Canyon. Following that cataclysmic event, as has been shown in the latest Stories from the Outlands video, Maggie has been trailed for her crimes, and has been punished by becoming the latest Apex Games contestant.

While you can check out the full Stories from the Outlands video below, we are told at the end of the clip that the Season 12 - Defiance launch trailer will be coming this Thursday, meaning we'll likely get to see more about Maggie and her kit then.