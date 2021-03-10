LIVE

Apex Legends

Apex Legends runs at 30fps on Switch, and at 720p when docked

Respawn's battle royale title made its debut on the handheld platform late last night.

Respawn originally announced that Apex Legends would be heading to the Nintendo Switch a few weeks ago, and while we've waited eagerly for the launch day, it was only a few hours before launch that we were provided with technical specifications about how the game will play on the platform.

As reported by Eurogamer, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier and Panic Button's (the studio who delivered the port) Andy Boggs recently did an interview with Famitsu that explained what resolutions and frame rates the title will operate at.

As Boggs stated, Apex Legends will run at 720p when docked and at 576p when handheld, and will run at 30fps on both modes. The title also has opt-in crossplay for Switch owners, which seems like an absolute necessity considering the game can run up to 60fps on other consoles, and up to 144fps on PC.

You can download the game from the Nintendo eStore today for free, where Switch owners will get the first 30 tiers of the battle pass for free, alongside a 2x XP boost for the next fortnight, and an exclusive Pathfinder skin. There is no cross-progression currently enabled however, so don't expect to be able to bring your game data to the Switch version just yet.

Apex Legends

Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



