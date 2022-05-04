Apex Legends Mobile launches this month worldwide

HQ

Announced more than a year ago, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have taken the final step: Apex Legends Mobile has a definitive launch window, it's coming this May.

The battle royale is going full-mobile this month. This version will retain the original's free-to-play formula, with no paid elements giving players an advantage, but with fully exclusive items, battle passes and accessories. "We're wrapping up soft launch and we've learned a lot about the game in a short period," said Jordan Patz, design director for Apex Legends Mobile, as quoted by VGC.

On mobile, Apex Legends will launch with a total of 10 Legends and will bring back classic maps such as Kings Canyon and World's End. However, this version will also feature "a tonne of new stuff", including new "mobile exclusive game modes" and "new ways to play with your friends, and new ways to invest in and explore the world of Apex Legends."

Apex Legends Mobile exact release date remains a mystery, though it could possibly come along Apex Legends: Saviours, a new season arriving on May 10.