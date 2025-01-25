Apex Legends has lost 75% of its players on Steam.

HQ

There was no singing or dancing following the latest quarterly report from Electronic Arts, which revealed several problematic factors and concerns—unsurprisingly causing their stock to plummet by nearly 18%.

One of the many details that emerged was how the previously immensely popular Apex Legends has also experienced a significant drop in popularity on Steam. Over the course of last year alone, the game lost 70% of its players between February and December. The game, launched in February 2019, quickly reached 50 million players within its first month and hit 100 million players as recently as April 2021.

In August 2022, it even achieved an impressive record of over 510,000 concurrent players on Steam. These numbers truly raise questions about the underlying factors behind the game's sharp decline in popularity last year. Perhaps Apex Legends simply no longer engages players as it once did. We'll have to wait and see how Respawn and EA choose to address this challenge.

What do you think is the reason for Apex Legends' decreased popularity?