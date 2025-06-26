Apex Legends Global Series Championships will stay in Japan until at least 2028

HQ

Respawn and EA are getting a head start on future plans for competitive Apex Legends, as the pair have now decided to sign a long agreement with the City of Sapporo, Japan, to bring back the Apex Legends Global Series Championship to the city for its 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Yep, after a massively popular Year 4 event that constituted the premier tournament in the 2025 season, an agreement has been signed to ensure that the Year 5 (2026) and Year 6 (2027) events also happen in Japan and in the same city.

The exact dates of the upcoming tournaments have yet to be announced, as we only know that the 2026 tournament will happen in January 2026 and the 2027 one will happen in Winter 2027 (likely in January or February). The venue will seemingly remain as the Daiwa House Premist Dome.

Speaking about why the ALGS wanted to commit to Japan, we're told: "The passion of our Japanese fanbase and support from the global Apex Legends community created an atmosphere that was unmatched. With more than 34,000 fans in attendance, a performance from SiM, and more, it truly set a new standard for Apex Legends esports."