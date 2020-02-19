Apex Legends gets new Octane Edition

Respawn and EA have just put out a new edition of Apex Legends, the studio's sci-fi Battle Royale-inspired shooter. The so-called Octane Edition of the game comes with a number of exclusive items, including Legendary Octane and Charge Rifle skins, a gun charm, a badge, and 1,000 Apex Coins to spend on whatever the hell you damn well please.

This new version of the game follows last year's Lifeline and Bloodhound Editions, and it costs £17.99. That said, you don't have to spend a penny because, of course, Respawn's excellent shooter is free-to-play.

Apex Legends launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One just over a year ago. We liked it so much that it charted high in our Game of the Year Top Ten, and we returned to it recently for the latest season of content, and you can see how we got on in the Livestream Replay below.