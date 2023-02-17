Apex Legends and Titanfall veterans form new studio

HQ

A number of former developers at Respawn Entertainment have formed a new studio known as Wildlight Entertainment.

Those who've left Respawn to help form Wildlight include Chad Grenier, former game director of Apex Legends. Grenier also has plenty of experience with both Titanfall games and even worked on Modern Warfare before Respawn split from Infinity Ward.

Mohammad Alavi, who was said to be working on a scrapped Titanfall 3 campaign, is also now a part of Wildlight after leaving Respawn last year. The first game from Wildlight Entertainment will be a shooter based on a new IP.





We haven't been given much more information than that, but from the company's website it seems the team at Wildlight are very excited to show off what they've been working on. "We are a new, fully-funded entertainment studio hyper-focused on creating big, bold, original gaming universes of epic quality and scale," says a statement on the site.

While shooters are certainly a saturated market, with the team at Wildlight showing immense experience in the genre, we can't help but be a little excited to see what they've got cooking over there.