Apeks signs Game Changers star to its main Valorant Champions Tour team

HQ

Riot Games has always been clear that the Game Changers circuit for competitive Valorant isn't a way to segregate the esport but more a way to provide a platform where the best female stars can show their talents. Clearly, this has worked as now a Game Changers player is set to make her Valorant Champions Tour debut in the 2025 season.

Following a dominant and record-breaking year with Shopify Rebellion's Game Changers team, Ava "florescent" Eugene will be joining the Apeks VCT squad in the 2025 campaign, with her debut set for the EMEA Kickoff tournament on January 15.

Speaking about debuting in the VCT, Florescent added: "I'm very proud of the success my team had these last 2 years but I now feel ready to take the next step. Competing with the same roster 2 years in a row is something that very few players ever experience and I believe this has taught me a lot about what it means to be disciplined, hard-working, and professional. Making the jump to VCT has been my goal since day one, and I couldn't be more grateful to Apeks and the team for taking a chance on me. I know I have much to prove but I'm ready to work for it."

Apeks hasn't actually confirmed its full VCT roster for the 2025 season just yet, meaning there is still room for one additional signing. As it stands, Florescent will be teaming with Auni "AvovA" Chahade, Tautvydas "hype" Paldavicius, and Michał "MOLSI" Łącki.