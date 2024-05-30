Apeks makes layoffs, pauses Counter-Strike division, and focuses on Valorant team

HQ

The esports organisation Apeks is finding itself to be in a very challenging financial climate. The team has revealed that due to economic stresses it must make several tough choices in order to ensure its future, and this includes pausing efforts, making layoffs, and exiting scenes entirely.

In a letter from Apeks as can be seen below, we're told that focus will now be placed on the team's Valorant division, that the Counter-Strike team will be paused, that the Fortnite team has been disbanded as Apeks exit the esport, and that an undisclosed number of staff (which Apeks describes as "most of our employees") have been laid off too.

Apeks chairman of the board Ole Anfinnsen stated, "These difficult decisions, including the temporary layoffs and the pause of our Counter-Strike division, were made with a heavy heart to secure a sustainable future for Apeks. Investing in Apeks has been a labor of love for me. My commitment to the team and to the vision we all share remains unwavering. We are determined to overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."