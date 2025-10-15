Apeks announces plans to pause its Valorant operation

HQ

Esports organisation Apeks has decided that the time has come to exit competitive Valorant, at least for the foreseeable future. In a statement on X, the team reveals that due to Riot Games changing the format of Valorant Champions Tour spots, it cannot continue to pump resources and money into the esport.

Apeks explains that its recent poor form in the 2025 season, where it won one match across the entire season, was due to having to scale back its budget, all since Riot adjusted plans and reduced the length of a confirmed spot in the VCT from two seasons to one season for promoted sides. This meant that Apeks couldn't take the risk on a large scale investment in the esport and now, after failing to achieve much in the VCT, is leaving it behind.

While Apeks does affirm that it doesn't currently align with the business model of the VCT, it does state that it's confident it could build a top quality roster should the right opportunity to return arises. Leaving it to sign off with: "We hope to return at a later point, but for now, we bid farewell."