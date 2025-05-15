English
APEC flags slower trade growth amid US-China talks

Regional exports to barely grow in 2025 as tariffs weigh on trade.

The latest news on the United States and China. APEC warned on Thursday that exports across its 21 members are expected to grow only 0.4% this year, a sharp slowdown from previous years, largely due to the impact of US tariffs. You can read the news release here.

Economic growth projections for the region also fell to 2.6%. Amid this backdrop, trade representatives from the US and China held meetings to ease tensions and discuss tariff reductions, so it remains to be seen how these discussions will affect future trade flows.

