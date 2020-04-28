Cookies

Ape Out

Ape Out soundtrack to get vinyl release

The soundtrack for Gabe Cuzzillo's Ape Out is being released on vinyl via iam8bit.

Gabe Cuzzillo's action game Ape Out's phenomenal soundtrack won a BAFTA award for audio achievement and soon, you can experience it via your record player as the "Live gameplay" soundtrack is set to get released on vinyl later this year, in Q3.

The $29.99 180g vinyl record includes a full digital download and is mastered by Townsend Mastering.

"We're stoked to be bringing Ape Out's dynamically-generated soundtrack to vinyl. This first ever "LIVE" gameplay album was conducted via playthrough by developers @gabecuzzillo and @mattboch. The result is a frenetic jazz experience unlike anything else." wrote iam8bit in a recent announcement Tweet.

Ape Out

