AOC's 16G3 monitor is built for portable gaming

Gaming while on the go is often reserved for handheld systems, like mobile phones, a Nintendo Switch, a Steam Deck, and so forth. But if you want to up your gaming effort AOC has come up with a portable gaming monitor solution to be used wherever you want.

Known as the 16G3, this is a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel that can operate up to a 144Hz refresh rate, while supporting FreeSync, offering built-in speakers, a LowBlue light mode, USB-C connectivity, and Flicker-Free technology.

To learn more about this gadget and the kinds of situations you can put it to use, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the system.