AOC unveils miniLED IPS 300Hz Nvidia Reflex monitor

AOC has just revealed the Agon Pro AG274QGM, 27" QHD (1440p) 300Hz 1ms IPS panel gaming monitor, with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate that supports and includes Nvidia Reflex Analyzer. AOC has also released the GM510 gaming mouse that also supports Nvidia Reflex.

The monitor has 576 dimmable zones, enabling HDR1000, and for connectivity it has 4x USB 3.2.

As for the mouse, it is 58g, right-handed, has a honeycomb structure with Kailh switches rated for 80 million clicks and the Pixart PMW 3389 sensor, giving it 16000 DPI and 400 IPS tracking.

Pricing for both devices are currently not available.