AOC takes a big step up both in picture quality and refresh rate with the Agon Pro AG276QZD

Most monitor names nowadays just feel like a jumble of letters and numbers, and the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD is no different. Which is a shame, really, as this monitor is much more appealing and interesting than its name would suggest.

A 1440p 27-inch OLED that can give you up to 240 Hz, the picture quality and refresh rate for this beastie is nothing to sniff at, and there are a host of other features for us to dig into in our Quick Look video as well.

This monitor isn't the cheapest one on the market, but for the price it sits at, and when it comes to what it offers, it's certainly one to watch. If you're interested in the AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD, check out our Quick Look below: