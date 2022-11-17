AOC introduces two new AGON 5 monitors with Fast IPS panels

HQ

Now that the Black Friday offers are already underway, we are sure that many are already looking to renew their equipment to continue enjoying PC and console gaming with the best possible quality and performance. And today we bring you a proposal that has just been presented this week in Madrid: The new AGON 5 monitors from AOC, AGON AG275QZ/EU and the AGON AG275QZN/EU.

These are both QHD monitors with Fast IPS panels and 240Hz frequency (upscaled to 270Hz) and response times between 0.5 and 1ms, depending on the mode. Both models feature Adaptive-Sync, which means they support the usual variable refresh rate implementations to eliminate screen tearing or flickering. In addition, with Console Mode, these monitors support up to the high resolution modes of PS5 and Xbox Series in their 2560x1440 modes at 120Hz, accepting a 4K signal and downscaling it to 2560x1440 while the high refresh rate is enabled.

The AGON AG275QZ/EU and AGON AG275QZN/EU will be available from this November 2022 at a retail price of €769 and €549, respectively.