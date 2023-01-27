AOC introduces its P3 professional monitors with built-in camera

HQ

Display specialist AOC has unveiled the new P3 series of professional monitors, with seven different models in three sizes (24", 27" and 34"). All of them feature IPS panels and 178-degree viewing angles, but what sets them apart from other models is that each has a built-in webcam, with image quality ranging from 2 MP to 5MP.

It's not a very attractive resolution for streamers and game-related content creators, but that's not the intention either, as the brand wants to focus on offering professional solutions with these models. There are three different categories (QW, CV and CW) and each of them has different features and prices, ranging from 269 to 549 euros. If you need more information about these monitors, you can find it on the official AOC website here.

