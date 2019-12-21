AO Tennis 2 shows off its extensive Content Creator

Bigben Interactive and Big Ant Studios have revealed a new video for AO Tennis 2, except this is less about the on-court action and more about the content editor, letting the players tinker with various customisation options to create everything from players to arenas.

As you can see in the video, there are plenty of features to change when creating your avatar, from visual appearance to apparel and logos, meaning you can fine-tune your player even down to the smallest details.

The arenas can also be tweaked to alter colours, cover, car parks, and more. You can even create custom matches as well, changing the rules as you see fit.

Cross-platform support allows users to share their created content online with others, and from January 9 this will include all creations from the first game as well.

If players want to get a headstart though, they can download AO Tennis Tools on PC via Steam, which is a free application letting you create content before release, uploading them ready for when the game launches on January 9 (February 11 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One).

What content will you be making?

