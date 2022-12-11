Anya Taylor-Joy prepared for her role as Princess Peach by visiting arcades

HQ

Gaming is becoming more and more mainstream every year, and we're seeing that not only in the many adaptations that are heading to cinemas and streaming services, but also when it comes to celebrities who are starting to more openly talk about their love of the hobby.

The latest to get in on this is Anya Taylor-Joy, who has now revealed that she is a huge fan of arcades, and that she is now a gamer.

Speaking with Modern Luxury San Diego about how she prepared for her role in The Super Mario Bros. movie (where she plays Princess Peach), Taylor-Jor stated, "So now I am a gamer, and it's really fun. Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it's like cinema; I love the ceremony. I'll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we'll just spend hours at the arcade."

We'll get to see how Taylor-Joy shapes up as Princess Peach next year when The Super Mario Bros. movie debuts on March 31.