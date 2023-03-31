Anya Taylor-Joy: My princess is a modern, strong and independent woman

HQ

The premiere of Illumination and Nintendo's hotly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie is less than a week away, and as we all know, one of Hollywood's newest stars Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing the princess. In an interview with Total Film, the actress talked about how she prepared for the role and how she had meetings with the film crew about how best to reinvent and redefine the princess into a more modern female role.

"From the very first meeting that the creators and I had about her, I was really impressed and excited by the fact that we were all on the same page as to who Peach should be in this new era,"

Taylor-Joy also went on to describe how her new princess would be a representation of female leadership and a role model for young people.

"When I first saw the film, I came out so unbelievably excited and quite moved that this is now somebody that kids could have as a role model, and that this is what female leadership is. This is how we're presenting female leadership. I just felt so proud to be a part of that.

And really, really inspired. And so I'm really proud to be a part of this, and I'm proud to be a part of... Peach is an empowered woman."

However, she also promised that the film's princess will be true to her roots, even if she will be fundamentally different and more driven in some ways. If you want to hear the interview in its entirety, you can do so here.

Do you think it's good that Peach seems to have had a make-over to become more independent?