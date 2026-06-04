Anya Taylor-Joy's life of crime catches up with her in Apple TV drama series Lucky

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One of the upcoming big and exciting projects planned for Apple TV will see Anya Taylor-Joy teaming back up with the streaming giant (after formerly working on The Gorge) all to star as a career criminal whose life is turned upside down after she is seemingly betrayed by her husband.

The show is known as Lucky and follows Taylor-Joy's character of the same name, and sees how she is hunted by law enforcement and gangsters, all following a job that concluded with her husband disappearing and taking their score with him.

Lucky is based on the book of the same name by Marrisa Stapley, and alongside starring Taylor-Joy, the show also features the talents of Drew Starkey, Timothy Olyphant, and Annette Bening.

The premiere date is planned for July 15, with two episodes dropping on this date and then being followed by weekly new chapters until the season concludes on August 19. For a taste of what the show will offer, you can see the new trailer for Lucky below.