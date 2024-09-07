Anya Taylor-Joy wants to play a live-action Elsa from Frozen

With the constant stream of live-action remakes coming from Disney, surely it won't be long until Frozen gets the same treatment. If that does end up being the case, who should take on the responsibility of playing the famed Elsa and Anna in the hypothetical movie? While Anna is still up in the air, one actress has thrown her hat into the ring to become Elsa.

Speaking with Vogue, Anya Taylor-Joy mentioned that out of all of the Disney characters she would love to bring to a live-action format, Elsa is the one she'd love to take a crack at.

After translation, Taylor-Joy stated: "I really want to do a musical because I'm a little too obsessed with my current job. I love the challenge of completing impossible tasks. I think that's incredibly motivating for me, so the idea of ​​being able to sing, dance, and act at the same time is really exciting to me. I think Frozen is going to be great. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands can be a lot of fun. And, you'll be the favorite at every kid's birthday party. All my siblings have kids now, so I would love for them to be able to say "my aunt is Elsa." That would be great!"

Do you think Taylor-Joy is the right casting for Elsa or would you prefer someone else to take on the role in a hypothetical Frozen live-action film?