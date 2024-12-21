Anya Taylor-Joy to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4?

Reports suggest that Anya Taylor-Joy is in talks for a major role in Spider-Man 4, according to a post by Daniel Richtman, a well-known industry insider. However, Richtman didn't reveal which character she could be playing. News outlets and fans alike are already speculating, with many guessing she could take on the role of Black Cat. Yet, Richtman quickly took to social media to deny these rumors, stating that no role has been confirmed yet.

"DanielRPK stated that Marvel and Sony are eyeing Anya Taylor-Joy for a role in Spider-Man 4. He never stated it would be for the role of Black Cat."

Taylor-Joy's growing fame in high-profile projects like Furiosa and The Queen's Gambit has only increased anticipation for her potential addition to the MCU. If the rumors are true, her casting could bring a fresh and dynamic presence to the Spider-Man universe, no matter the role.

With Spider-Man 4 set to start filming in 2025, it's only a matter of time before we learn more. Would you be excited to see Anya Taylor-Joy join the MCU?