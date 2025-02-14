Anya Taylor-Joy reveals her dream is to become a Na'Vi for an Avatar film

While we waited over a decade between the first and second Avatar films, they're coming at us much thicker and faster nowadays, and there's plenty of chances for actors to get into some motion-capture equipment and portray a massive blue alien.

One actress who has made it clear she wants to get James Cameron on the line is Anya Taylor-Joy, who in speaking with ET Online said "it is like my dream to be Na'Vi... I watched that movie like eight times in a row once."

As the biggest box-office draw of all-time, it's not surprising that actors and actresses want to get involved with Avatar. James Cameron does seem to have much of the first five movies planned out, but perhaps there's space for an Anya Taylor-Joy cameo somewhere.