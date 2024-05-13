Anya Taylor-Joy has only 30 lines in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

HQ

According to a revelation by The Wrap, one of the film's two big stars, Anya Taylor-Joy who famously plays the role of a young Furiosa, has only 30 lines in the entire film.

Good money per word then, considering what the star's salary is supposed to be for appearing in the film. The reason behind it all, however, is quite simple if you ask the film's director George Miller. His answer to the question of why Furiosa is so silent was that he simply thought that more dialogue would make the film feel slower.

The motto is simply to put the cart before the horse and on 22 May we will see how well Miller has succeeded.

