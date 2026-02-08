Anya Taylor-Joy goes on the run in Apple TV's sleek action series Lucky

Anya Taylor-Joy was one of Apple TV's biggest stars last year, when she appeared alongside Miles Teller in the action flick known as The Gorge. Soon, the streamer and actress will be coming back together for a new action project that is simply dubbed Lucky.

This is a series that follows Taylor-Joy's titular character, a con artist who must run for her life after a very lucrative heist goes wrong. This escapade sees her having to flee the FBI and even a savage crime boss, with the wider cast brought to life by Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Drew Starkey.

Lucky is based on a novel of the same name written by Marissa Stapley, and the plot is outlined as such: "When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out."

With the premiere of Lucky planned for July 15, you can see the teaser trailer for the show below.