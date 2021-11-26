Antstream Arcade's library of 1,200 retro games has arrived on Epic Games Store

HQ

The catalogue of retro titles on the Epic Game Store has just grown exponentially. That's because cloud-based gaming service Antstream Arcade has arrived on the platform, bringing more than 1,200 titles with it. The list of available titles here includes classics such as Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and Mortal Kombat.

Steve Cottam, CEO at Antstream Arcade, said: "We are on a mission to bring some of the greatest games ever created to a socially connected global community using the latest in streaming technology. Today's launch in the Epic Store is a huge step towards achieving that goal. We're very excited to welcome a brand new audience to the Antstream Arcade platform, and to push the boundaries of what is possible with cloud gaming by making it accessible to everyone. Players can enjoy any of the games on Antstream Arcade for free, on almost any device. With over a thousand titles available and more being added every week, we're confident everyone will be able to find something they enjoy."

To celebrate its arrival on the storefront, players can claim a free gem pack worth $14.99, and this can be used to unlock bespoke tournaments held by Antstream Arcade. A discount on a premium ad-free option will also be coming sometime in December. More details on that will be released at a later date.