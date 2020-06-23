Ants and frogs are on the rampage in Earth Defense Force 6

Next year we will find ourselves part of the EDF once again as D3Publisher is set to continue the bitter battle against the giant bugs in the cult shooter series. The official website for Earth Defense Force 6 was set up this week to confirm the game's existence and to show the first pictures of what we can expect from the next chapter in this long-running and delightfully over-the-top action series.

The Japanese team at Sandlot is confirmed to once again be on development duty for EDF6, which is certainly a good sign since they have been in charge of the series for a long time. The battle of the bugs should start again next year in 2021, and given the fact that platforms have not yet been confirmed, maybe we'll be able to take the fight to the next-gen consoles.