Antro is both a stealth platformer and an underground runner

"Antro is an introspective journey in an underground world where we have three districts and the main character, that is Nittch, has to arrive to the top one", describes Norman Benet in the interview below when asked about the student project turned into a promising indie game. "It's like a typical hero's journey but with the representation of urban culture"

The young director at Gatera Studio was eager to let people play (and listen to) their mixture of genres, one that will bring players deeper underground.

"We have two types of levels: The exploration levels, that are like puzzle and stealth parts", admits Benet when compared with Inside. "And then, we have music levels where the player cannot stop running, and we have hip-hop and rap culture, and underground music that we want to represent in the game. For the music levels we were inspired by Rayman Legends music levels".

What about that catchy name, then? Antro could be considered like an underground pub in Spain, but Norman explains that "it is a mix of that and that, in Latin, Antro means like an underground cave or cavern".

Play on to learn about the yellow backpack Norman is carrying, which is both the key to the game's revolutionary story and the package Nittch has to deliver to an unknown recipient on the surface. Gatera will release Antro on PlayStation and PC in Q3 2022 no matter what, but they're also looking for a publisher, especially to allow for more international bands and artists to join the fresh multi-cultural proposition.