Antony Starr thinks Season 5 is the "right time" to end The Boys

The Boys has one more episode of Season 4 left to show us before we're set to take another break so that the creators can film the fifth and final season. It was only fully confirmed this season would be the last fairly recently, but it seems that at least one of the stars believes it's a good time to say goodbye.

Speaking with IGN, Antony Starr, the actor who plays Homelander, explained his thoughts on the show ending. "I'm very conscious that I want us to go out on a really positive, strong note," he said. "I don't want us to be the show that pushed one season too far and fell flat."

"I think we deserve to go out with our heads up, not feeling like we should have gone earlier or we overstayed our welcome...I think it'll be about the right time, but also it'll be a hard thing to leave."

