Antony Starr picks his favourite Homelander meme

As well as giving us some great superhero TV for us to enjoy, The Boys has also managed to produce a great amount of memes. Some of these revolve around other characters, but most are pinned to the series antagonist, Homelander.

Antony Starr's performance as the egomaniac supe is one for the history books, as he can do so much with just a simple expression, or even lack thereof. In a cast interview with Variety Fair, Starr asked his castmates what his favourite Homelander meme is.

Just as in the show, it seems that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and the Deep (Chace Crawford) know their fellow Seven member the best. They guessed rightly that Homelander's own favourite meme is the one where he puffs out his cheeks, distressed by a visit to his old home.

What's your favourite Homelander meme?