Antony reveals how unhappy he was at Manchester United, "Betis changed everything for me"

Antony Matheus dos Santos, perceived as one of the worst signings ever for Manchester United, has changed completely in Spain, playing for Real Betis. The 24-year-old Brazilian striker, surpassing Vinícius Jr.'s numbers in 2025, has been called for the first time in two years to the Brazilian national squad, under Carlo Ancelotti's command. But before that, he has a final to play against Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League.

Since he joined Betis as a loan in January 2025, he has scored nine goals and five assists in 25 games for Betis, being one of the best players of the second half of the season in Spain, and nearly surpassing all the goals he scored for Manchester United in two and a half years. Recently, in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil (via AS), Antony has revealed that he feld depression while in Manchester.

Emotional, crying, Antony said to the Brazilian cameras that he lost his will to play football and "didn't even have the strength to play with my son. I spent days without eating, locked in my room. It was very difficult, but thank God, I'm very happy here now."

"I needed to find myself and be happy again because playing football is something I've always loved. I had a very difficult time at United and couldn't find that joy. I told my brother I couldn't take it anymore. My brother asked me to hang on a little longer, that everything would change", adding that playing Betis changed everything for him and he feels happy again.

His future is up in the air, but it is believed that Manchester United will sell him to Betis, where he will play Europa League next year, qualified by finishing sixth in LaLiga, regardless of what happens in the Conference League final.