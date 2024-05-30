Antony "Homelander" Starr doesn't deny that he will play the DC character Booster Gold

HQ

When James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their plans for the duo's new DC universe, we were mainly told what to expect from the first wave, called Gods and Monsters. This included Superman in particular, but also Swamp Thing, Peacemaker and The Authority. Another lesser known character included is Booster Gold.

Booster comes from the future and fights crime using, among other things, his knowledge of what will happen. He's going to get his own TV series, which we don't know anything about yet. Recently, however, it has been widely rumoured that Antony Starr, best known as Homelander in the TV series The Boys, will play Booster Gold.

Recently, Starr was confronted with the rumour, but rather than denying it, he confirmed that he is hanging out with Gunn (although he blames golf), whom he also considers an extremely talented filmmaker:

"Me and James just play golf. I cannot wait to see what he does with the DC Universe. I think he's a phenomenal director, producer, talent. He's one of the biggest brands in the industry, so I'm excited to see what he cooks up."

With that, Starr probably managed to make even more people believe that he will actually take on the role of Booster Gold, a role he would undoubtedly be well suited for, or what do you think?