      Antonio Banderas says Tom Holland should play Zorro

      He would like to pass the torch, as Anthony Hopkins did in the first movie.

      HQ

      Antonio Banderas played Zorro in two movies, The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005). The first one was a huge success, while the other one had a more mixed result with very negative reviews. Since then, the character Zorro hasn't been used in any major Hollywood feature film.

      While there aren't any official plans on a new movie yet (at least two TV series are confirmed though), Banderas has a clear opinion who should play Zorro if there was ever a reboot being made. Here's what he had to say about it to ComicBook.com, where he also reveals he wouldn't mind returning to the role if opportunity would arise:

      "Yes, I would. I would consider that possibility. Why not? I think during today's interviews I said something like that to somebody... I said that if they call it Zorro, I will do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first movie and so give the torch to somebody else. Tom Holland. I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark, too. Why not?"

      Would you like to see Banderas play Zorro again, and is Tom Holland the perfect successor?

