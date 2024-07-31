Antonio Banderas gets robbed by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in The Clean Up Crew

If you've been searching for a smaller budget action film to chew through relatively soon, then Sony Pictures may just have a great option. Known as The Clean Up Crew, this movie sees Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Melissa Leo starring as a crime scene clean up crew who discover a case of money at a scene and decide to steal it, finding themselves on the radar of Antonio Banderas' criminal kingpin and corrupt FBI agents that each want the case for their own reasons.

With The Clean Up Crew set to arrive on digital platforms on August 20, you can see the trailer and synopsis for the movie below.

Synopsis: "When a crime scene clean up crew (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Melissa Leo) discovers a briefcase full of money, they must out smart a criminal kingpin (Antonio Banderas) and corrupt FBI agents who want it back."