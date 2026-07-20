Antonelli makes a giant leap in F1 championship again and Hamilton passes Russell

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli has responded to the pressure set by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, that saw his huge lead from the beginning of the Formula 1 championship be trimmed to "just" 25 after scoring in only one of the last three races prior to the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend. Antonelli was the fastest in qualifying and secured the victory in Spa-Francorchamps, while this time it was his Mercedes teammate the one who did not finish the race, after a collision with Hamilton.

This, coupled with Lewis Hamilton in fourth place, means that Antonelli now has a 45-point lead over the runner-up, who is Hamilton again, while Russell drops to third place.

The Belgian GP also confirmed Charles Leclerc as a contender for the final podium, following his victory in Silverstone earlier this month with a second place, while Max Verstappen achieved just the third podium this season with Red Bull (his best result this year remains the second place in Austria).

2026 Formula 1 standings after Belgian Grand Prix:



Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 204 pts

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 159 pts

George Russell (Mercedes) - 154 pts

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 126 pts

Lando Norris (McLaren) - 103 pts

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 92 pts

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) - 91 pts

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) - 60 pts

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 42 pts

Liam Lawson (RB) - 39 pts



The Formula 1 championship continues this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix, before a month-long break until August 23 at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort.