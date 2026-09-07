Antonelli made history with his Italian GP win: from 19th on the grid to another victory

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If there were any doubts remaining that this Formula 1 season belongs to Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the Italian driver wiped them all when he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, starting from the 19th place, and climbing all the way to the first place, passing his teammate and favourite George Russell.

Antonelli won and gave the local fans in Monza their first home champion since Ludovico Scarfiotti, the last Italian to win the Italian GP, for Ferrari in 1966. Russell was second and Max Verstappen was third, followed by the two McLaren Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Lewis Hamilton sixth; his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc suffered a crash and caused a red flag in the race.

By winning the race from the 19th place on the grid, following a penalty for using too many engines this season, it was the second-furthest back any driver has started to win a Grand Prix, only behind John Watson in 1983, when he won in Long Beach from 22nd.

The win extended Antonelli's lead from 59 to 66 points over Russell with ten races remaining, continuing this week with the first Spanish GP in Madrid.