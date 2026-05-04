Antonelli and Sinner do it again: Third double victory in 2026

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On Sunday, May 3, it happened again: Jannik Sinner won another ATP Masters 1,000, the Madrid Open, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli won another Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Miami GP. It has become a trend this year: this is the third time that these two Italians win titles on the same day.

On March 15, Antonelli won the Chinese Grand Prix and Sinner won Indian Wells. On March 29, Antonelli won the Japan Grand Prix and Sinner won the Miami Open. And on May 3, Sinner won in Madrid, becoming the first man to win five consecutive Masters 1,000 titles: Paris 2025, and Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and Madrid. He will now aim to break Djokovic's 2015 record of winning six Masters 1,000 titles in a single season, and has confirmed he will participate in Rome.

And Antonelli, at only 18, has become the first driver in F1 history to convert his first three career poles into wins, and has now won three consecutive races, standing at the top of the F1 standings 20 points clear of his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Next for Sinner, he will aim to conquer the Rome Open, starting this week, aiming for a final on Sunday, May 17, while Antonelli's next race will be the Canadian Grand Prix on May 24.