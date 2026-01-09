Antoine Semenyo announced as new signing by Manchester City: "A real privilege to be here"

HQ

Manchester City has announced the signing of Antoine Semenyo, new forward for the team, leaving Bournemouth for £64M (55.5 euros) on a five year contract, until 2031, becoming the club's fourth most expensive player.

Born in Chelsea of Ghanaian descent, where he plays internationally, Semenyo first made his senior debut at Bristol City, although he spent some months on loan to Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland, before joining Bournemouth in 2023. Manchester City describes him as "one of the Premier League's most exciting and sought-after attacking wingers".

"I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup", Semeyo said.

"They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep. I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here."

Semeyo's debut under Pep Guardiola's orders could be this weekend round of 32 match in the EFL Cup, or next Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Newcastle.