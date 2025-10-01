Antoine Griezmann becomes first Atlético de Madrid player to score 200 goals during 5-1 rout to Frankfurt

HQ

Atlético de Madrid has performed a U-turn this past week: from the worst LaLiga debut ever for coach Cholo Simeone, to three consecutive victories, including a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid at the derby on Saturday in LaLiga, and a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League. All of them, at home, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, so Antoine Griezmann was able to celebrate his record-breaking 200th goal with his fans.

It's been a long time since the Frenchman became the top goalscorer of all time at Atlético de Madrid. The previous record is held by Luis Aragonés, who scored 172 goals between 1964 and 1974. But now, he has reached the magical number of 200 goals, accomplished in 453 matches since he joined the club in 2014 (although he spent some years at Barcelona in between).

"I'm so happy and proud to have reached that milestone. With hard work, my wife at home, and the kids being a huge help, we were able to achieve it together, and we'll keep at it", said Griezmann after the match to Movistar.

Griezmann scored the 3-0 right before halftime during Tuesday's match, a gift by Julián Álvarez. The team managed to finish 5-1 and add their first three points in Champions League.