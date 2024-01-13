Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic receives an 18th April 2025 release date

HQ

With biopics being all the rage at the moment, it was only natural that the King of Pop himself would be receiving one soon. Lionsgate has just announced that its Michael Jackson biopic, Micheal, will be releasing in theatres globally on 18th April 2025.

The Antoine Fuqua directed film is set to enter production on 22nd January. Filming was originally planned to start last year, but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. When it comes to distribution, Lionsgate is releasing the film in the US and Universal is handling global distribution.

Produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King, the film stars Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. The script has been penned by screenwriter John Logan, who has previously worked on films such as Skyfall, Alien: Covenant, and Gladiator.

Thanks, Deadline.