Ant-Man's memoir is real and you can buy a physical copy

HQ

It turns out Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania won't be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's or Scott Lang's biggest release of the year, as that role has now fallen to the actually real Ant-Man memoir, Look Out For The Little Guy.

This book will feature 20 stories chronicling Scott Lang's time (and by extension Paul Rudd's time, we guess) as a superhero, Avenger, dad, and most importantly, an "everyman". The description states that the memoir will "capture the heart, humor, and humility that have made Scott Lang a beloved character among fans."

While this may seem like a marketing plot (and it is to an extent), the book is also very real and will be debuting across the world on September 5, 2023 for the price of $26.99, with preorders available right now.

Speaking about the book, Lang (or maybe Rudd, it's hard to tell) has stated: "Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it's like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos."

While you can take a look at the book cover below, if you're on the fence about picking up a copy, maybe Bruce Banner's brief review below can help sway you.

"Introduces the man behind the hero, and the hero I call friend."