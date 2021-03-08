Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Ant-Man joins Fortnite

And he's bringing Ant-Tonio along for the ride.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ever since the Marvel-themed Fortnite season, seeing Marvel superheroes join the massively popular battle royale isn't exactly a surprise. Epic has introduced many different characters as purchasable or unlockable skins, and now, the latest to join the bunch is Ant-Man himself.

The character is in the game as part of the item shop, and can be bought for 1,500 V-Bucks, to get the skin and the Ant-Tonio Back Bling, or for 1,800 V-Bucks to also get the Toothpick Pickaxe as part of the bundle. You can of course buy the Toothpick Pickaxe separately, for 800 V-Bucks if you'd like.

Fortnite

Unfortunately, you won't be able to abuse Ant-Man's shape-shifting size in-game with this skin, but to mark the occasion, Epic has released a bunch of images showing the skin off next to Captain America, Blade, and Cable. You can see the images below.

Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy