Ant-Man joins Fortnite

Ever since the Marvel-themed Fortnite season, seeing Marvel superheroes join the massively popular battle royale isn't exactly a surprise. Epic has introduced many different characters as purchasable or unlockable skins, and now, the latest to join the bunch is Ant-Man himself.

The character is in the game as part of the item shop, and can be bought for 1,500 V-Bucks, to get the skin and the Ant-Tonio Back Bling, or for 1,800 V-Bucks to also get the Toothpick Pickaxe as part of the bundle. You can of course buy the Toothpick Pickaxe separately, for 800 V-Bucks if you'd like.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to abuse Ant-Man's shape-shifting size in-game with this skin, but to mark the occasion, Epic has released a bunch of images showing the skin off next to Captain America, Blade, and Cable. You can see the images below.