Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's MODOK was inspired by a Simpsons character

HQ

MODOK is one of the more iconic Marvel villains. The giant floating head with tiny arms and legs is a unique enough character design to make him memorable in the eyes of most readers. In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he's finally going to make his big-screen debut.

According to the head writer for the third Ant-Man movie, MODOK will take inspiration from more than just his comic book appearances, though, and he will have other characters' personalities sprinkled into his own. Namely, Jeff Loveness revealed that Frank Grimes, a character from the Simpsons, also inspired the depiction of MODOK.

"MODOK is maybe my single favorite thing that I got in the movie," Loveness stated. "Obviously we are very faithful to the comics with the design and the look, but then there is a little bit of extra we put into him. I'll just say he was inspired by Kevin Kline in A Fish Called Wanda and Frank Grimes in an old Simpsons episode - this really put-upon, selfish, entitled but then also deeply sad, insecure man."

Frank Grimes is an interesting Simpsons character, as though he's not as well-known as some, he does have a unique role to play in antagonising Homer. He cannot stand Homer's ineptitude and grows increasingly frustrated with it. We'll have to see if Ant-Man plays the part of Homer if MODOK is our Frank Grimes.

Thanks, GamesRadar.